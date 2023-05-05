PIA Announces Massive Discount on Flights to China

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced the rate for Islamabad-Beijing flights with immediate effect to facilitate passengers traveling between Pakistan and China. Currently, PIA runs a weekly passenger flight for this route on Sundays.

The national airline has announced a 30 percent fare decrease for the Islamabad-Beijing route. This change will benefit travelers flying to China for education, business, jobs, or to visit family. Based on reports, the lower cost will considerably benefit both Pakistani and Chinese citizens.

It’s important to note that Pakistan and China are co-hosting ‘The Year of Tourism’ in 2023 to encourage cultural and people-to-people connections. Earlier in the year, PIA raised the reduction rate on fares for students traveling to China by 27 percent. Additionally, on Eid-ul-Fitr, the national flag carrier decreased prices for economy and executive economy classes on domestic flights by 20 percent.

Additionally, according to the Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Kiran Imran Dar, PIA achieved over Rs. 60 million profit in the first quarter (January-March) of 2023. This highlights PIA’s dedication to improving its services and offering customers inexpensive travel options.