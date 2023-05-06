FBR Yet to Receive Leave Applications from Hundreds of Tax Officers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has not formally received applications of 100’s of tax officials for going on leave during the upcoming federal budget (2023-24).

FBR officials in the headquarter informed that so far FBR Administration and Human Resource Wings have not received any application from the field formations for processing such leave applications. Apparently, the campaign is only on social media against low wages of the tax machinery.

This started when dozens of junior officers on the Board expressed reluctance to work due to their extremely low salaries. The junior workers included Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Additional DC working in different field formations. They applied for leave from May 8, 2023, to June 30, 2023 for the aforementioned reasons.

“Over the past few months, with the sky-rocketing inflation. I have been unable to make ends meet with the salary that I earn”, one of the applications said.

As per social media, tax officials of grade 17/18 have drafted leave applications for the period from May 8 to June 30, but the FBR head office has not received these applications.

The FBR will take action on these applications when received through proper channels to the headquarters, top officials added.