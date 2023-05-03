FBR Signs Data Sharing Agreements with Sindh and Balochistan Boards of Revenue

In line with the vision of the prime minister to enhance efficiency and transparency in the tax collection system and to promote digital integration, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has entered into data-sharing agreements with the Board of Revenue Sindh, and the Board of Revenue Balochistan.

Under these agreements, the two organizations will share specified digital data including data about land/property ownership and agricultural income.

This will help improve their tax collection activities in their respective domains. On behalf of the Sindh government, an agreement was signed in Karachi by Member (R&S), Board of Revenue, Government of Sindh, Syed Ahmed Ali Shah.

The other agreement was signed in Quetta by Senior Member Board of Revenue Balochistan Roshan Ali Shaikh. FBR was represented by Member (IT), Abdul Majid Yousfani in both agreements.

The agreements envisage further development of integrated IT-based platforms through which automated exchange of data will be possible in the future.

FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third-party data by linking its IT systems with different provincial departments and other organizations to broaden the tax base and improve transparency in the tax collection system. For this purpose, Agreements have already been signed with provincial excise and taxation departments and development authorities, from where valuable data is being acquired.