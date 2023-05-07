Pakistan, Afghanistan Pledge to Strengthen Trade Ties

Pakistan and Afghanistan have expressed their commitment to strengthen trade ties and address the challenges faced in the trade relationship between the two countries.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar along with his Afghan counterpart Haji Nooruddin Azizi co-chaired a high-level formal meeting on bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday.

The meeting also saw the participation of senior officials from the Ministries of Commerce, Customs, Transport, and Finance from both sides.

Detailed discussions were held on various important aspects, including customs cooperation, border management, bilateral trade, reduction of tariffs, and issues related to the pharmaceutical and meat industry.

The ministers emphasized the significance of smooth customs processes and efficient border management to facilitate trade and enhance economic cooperation. They also stressed the need to streamline and simplify trade procedures, aiming to reduce bottlenecks and ensure a conducive environment for bilateral trade.

The participants exchanged views on enhancing trade volumes and expanding the range of traded goods between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The ministers acknowledged the importance of diversifying trade beyond traditional items and exploring new avenues of economic cooperation. Furthermore, discussions were held on improving infrastructure and connectivity to facilitate trade flows.

The officials highlighted the potential benefits of investing in transportation and logistics infrastructure, which would contribute to increased trade activity and economic growth.

Both sides expressed their commitment to addressing any challenges that hinder bilateral trade and pledged to work together to create a more favorable trade environment.