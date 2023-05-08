Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd’s Power Plant Discontinues Supply for 4 Weeks

Urea production could take a hit in the coming days as the power supplier for Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (PSX: FFBL) has discontinued supply to the company for about 4 weeks, FFBL informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

The power supply from FFBL Power Company Limited (FPCL) has been discontinued due to a technical fault. This outage is expected to last for about 4 weeks, the filing stated.

“FFBL operations are being managed through self-generated Power and Steam using costlier fuel. Urea production will be partially affected depending on the volume of Natural Gas availability from SSGC. However, the DAP plant is operating normally,” the filing added.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 12.3, up 0.24 percent or Rs. 0.03 with a turnover of 94,000 shares on Monday.