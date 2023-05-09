Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing Critical for Pakistan’s Progress: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said Pakistan needs to prepare for the new era of the knowledge economy by focusing on Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the seminar titled ‘Quantum Cryptography Insight’ held at the National Science & Technology Park at the NUST Islamabad campus, the minister said that Pakistan requires world-class human resources and creative minds to find solutions for the coming age of technological disruptions.

The minister emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence and quantum computing in the modern era of digital computing and appreciated NUST for organizing this industry-academic collaborative event, which also had international participation. He particularly praised the work done by the National Center of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) in the digital transformation of Pakistan, taking Pakistani home-grown products into the market, and showcasing the country at the international level.

He advised the industry to take advantage of the National Centres of Technology created by his government under Vision 2025, which are doing wonders in product development, HR training, as well as applied research and development.

He also stressed the importance of keeping up with modern trends to compete in the international market. The minister cited the glorious past of Muslim countries where knowledge and education flourished and traced the roots of this development in the Holy Quran.

The planning minister expressed his resolve to turn Pakistan’s Universities of Engineering and Technology (UETs) into a global brand and pledged his support for further development of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), which is already Pakistan’s top university in the prestigious QS Global rankings.

He also spelled out his plans to set up three new National Centres of Excellence focusing on Quantum Computing, Nanotechnology, and Manufacturing to propel Pakistan further into the rapidly evolving world of technology development.