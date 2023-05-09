Why Knowledge Streams Boot Camp is a Must for IT Graduates

The IT industry is evolving rapidly and demands a workforce with up-to-date technical and soft skills. Pakistan, however, is facing a skills gap where its IT graduates struggle to meet the requirements of the local and international IT marketplace.

Knowledge Streams has launched a 12-week boot camp at its corporate training facility in Lahore to address this challenge.

IT graduates can pave their way in the job market with specialization in key technologies in demand and the requisite soft skills crucial to becoming a global IT professional.

Starting on 5th June 2023, Knowledge Streams’ boot camp is an excellent chance for IT graduates to acquire cutting-edge web development, data science, and cyber security skills; key areas that will enable the trainees to meet global industry needs.

Furthermore, the boot camp will help to develop the essential soft skills required in the industry, such as effective communication, leadership, and networking.

Explaining the Current Skills Gap in Pakistan’s IT Industry

According to a report by [email protected], formal education is significantly misaligned with Pakistan’s local and global IT industry.

This disconnect contributes to an IT graduate skills gap, becoming a hurdle in navigating the job market.

A study by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics in 2022 shows that 31 per cent of university graduates are not employed at top IT companies due to the industry-academia skill gap.

Therefore, IT graduates must acquire the technical and soft skills the industry demands.

What is Knowledge Streams?

Knowledge Streams is a company providing a 12-week boot camp at its corporate training facility in Lahore to bridge the talent-employment gap in the tech industry.

Their vision is to enable IT university graduates to meet the global needs of the industry by providing them with technical and soft skills training.

This results in the development of global IT professionals, fully capable of taking advantage of the “flat world,” where qualified professionals can become a part of multi-national teams working on IT projects.

What is a Knowledge Streams Bootcamp?

The 12 weeks face-to-face Boot camp is a comprehensive training program that equips trainees with the latest technologies and best practices in the industry.

The boot camp will provide the chance to learn directly from accomplished professionals and industry leaders.

Trainees will gain hands-on learning experience in industry-relevant tools and technologies such as MERN, MEAN, Node.js, React, Angular, Python & Django, .NET, Java Spring, PHP, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning.

The Bootcamp also integrates soft skills development focused on building effective communication, leadership, and networking skills, which are crucial to thriving in the IT industry.

Knowledge Streams Partnerships

Knowledge Streams is working to close the gap between industry and academia through its partnerships with renowned organizations such as NETSOL Technologies Pakistan, Arbisoft, Confiz, EMPG LABS, Emblem Technologies, TMC (TallyMarks Consulting), Abacus Consulting, etc.

The university alliance partnerships of Knowledge Streams with renowned educational institutes such as the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, Government College University, the University of Lahore, Lahore College for Women University, the University of Sialkot, etc., further ensures that the best university talent has access to training and can be productive in the local and international job market in minimum time.

These partnerships will provide trainees access and exposure to the best learning and growth opportunities.

Additionally, they have partnered with Human Resource Solutions International – HRSI, Remotebase and Rozee.pk to increase the employability potential of the candidates.

Benefits of Joining Knowledge Streams Bootcamp

Cutting-Edge Technical Skills

The boot camp provides a comprehensive technical training program based on the industry’s latest tools and technologies.

Trainees will gain hands-on learning experience in key areas such as web development, data science, and cyber security.

Soft Skills Development

Knowledge Streams’ boot camp also integrates soft skills development, which is crucial for career advancement.

Trainees will develop effective communication, leadership, and networking skills, making them stand out in the competitive IT industry.

Industry-Recognized Certification

In today’s competitive job market, staying ahead of the game is essential. And what better way to do that than to get an industry-recognized certification?

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your career, obtaining a certification in your field can help you stand out from the crowd and improve your career prospects.

How and When to Apply?

The deadline for the upcoming Bootcamp is just around the corner, yet many IT professionals seem unaware of the opportunity that awaits them.

With the ever-growing skills gap in the IT industry, the need for upskilling has never been more urgent.

The online registrations for the upcoming Boot Camp are open for the on-campus sessions starting on 5th June.

Thrive in Your IT Career with Knowledge Streams

Obtaining Knowledge Streams certification is crucial for career advancement in today’s competitive IT job market. It can help you stand out from the crowd, improve your career prospects, boost your earning potential and open the world to you.

With dedication, effort, and the right resources, you can become a global IT professional and take your career to the next level.