JS Bank Partners with ConnectHear to Enhance Financial Inclusion for People with Hearing Impairment

JS Bank Limited (JSBL), one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has partnered with ConnectHear, a social enterprise working towards deaf inclusion, to provide virtual interpretation services to the Bank’s employees and customers with hearing impairment across the country.

This initiative aligns with the Bank’s commitment to promote inclusivity amongst its customers and employees. This collaboration will enable the Bank to equip its branches and offices with ConnectHear’s virtual interpretation technology, which can be used on smartphones and computers.

The technology will enable the Bank’s employees to communicate effectively with their teams and customers with the branch staff by connecting with ConnectHear’s certified interpreters.

This initiative will also enable the Bank’s HR teams to interview, onboard, and provide training to current and prospective candidates.

Reflecting on the partnership, Basir Shamsie, President and CEO JS Bank, said, “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to becoming an inclusive and accessible organization. We are proud to partner with ConnectHear and take a step forward on our mission of providing access to seamless financial services to all our customers across the country.”

Zubina Sadick, Head of HR, JS Bank, commented, “We are excited to announce the acquisition of Digital Interpretation Services. This milestone marks our commitment to fostering greater inclusivity while embracing innovation and technology.”

“With these services, we can now seamlessly communicate with our Hard-of-Hearing (HOH) employees as well as our diverse customer base, breaking down language barriers. We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on our customers and our organization as a whole.”

Azima Dhanjee, CEO and Co-Founder, ConnectHear, said, “We believe in the fundamental right of accessible communication for all. This initiative with JS Bank is a result of our joint vision of providing Deaf individuals with seamless access to financial services, fostering active participation in financial inclusion, and enhancing accessibility for these individuals.”

Committed to its role as a catalyst toward Pakistan’s prosperity, JS Bank aspires to continue its journey of impact by providing innovative conventional and digital financial solutions for customers in the years to come.