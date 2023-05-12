PKR Makes Huge Recovery of Nearly Rs. 16 Against US Dollar After Yesterday’s Thrashing

The Pakistani rupee recorded a massive recovery of nearly Rs. 16 against the US Dollar during the first two hours of intraday trade today after rising as high as 283 at 10:50 AM as markets await the verdict of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s court hearing today.

The Pakistani rupee rebounded during the first two hours of intraday trade today with the interbank rate gaining Rs. 15.98 to rise as high as 284.5, up by 5 percent. Open market rates across multiple currency counters still managed to register highs of 300 while traders expect the exchange rate to drop below 300 if the political temperature cools off today.

The rupee is down nearly Rs. 56 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down over Rs. 103 against the greenback. As per exchange rate movements witnessed today, the PKR has gained nearly Rs. 16 against the dollar.

This is an intraday market update.