6 Fun Things to Do in Dubai This Weekend

Dubai is a city that never sleeps, and the weekends in this vibrant metropolis are no exception. Whether you are a resident or a tourist, there is always something exciting to do on weekends.

From adrenaline-rushing activities to luxurious experiences, this city has it all. We will explore the six fun things to do in Dubai on weekends leaving you energized for the week ahead.

Experience a Party on The Beach

MoBlack Records, the Afro House music label, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary at Twiggy by La Cantine today (13 May).

You have a chance to dance in the sand at one of Dubai’s most stylish beach clubs. The event will feature exciting performances by DJ FNX Omar, DJ Emmanuel Jal, and DJ Emanuele Espositodj.

Tickets start from AED 250, which you can book by calling 046021105.

Stay at LEGOLAND Resort

If you’re planning to visit LEGOLAND Dubai or LEGOLAND Water Park, you can save some money by booking a room at the LEGOLAND Hotel for AED 374 per person.

This offer is available for the next three weekends, every Saturday and Sunday until 4 June. With this deal, you’ll get a one-night stay, breakfast included, and access to the park for each family member.

This is a great deal since a day pass to the park would cost you AED 330 at the gate, which means you’ll only have to pay an additional AED 44 for a stay and a fun-filled day at the park.

Unwind With Sante Ria’s Refreshing Mixed Drinks

To celebrate World Mixed Drink Day, Santè Ria, located inside the First Collection Hotel in JVC, is offering affordable mixed drinks for AED 10 today (13 May) from 5 PM to 11 PM.

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy delicious drinks without breaking the bank, this is a chance for you.

ALSO READ UK Launches its First Self-Driving Bus Service

Break a Guinness World Record

Dubai Sports Council is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of nationalities participating in an international yoga event this weekend.

The event is free and open to all ages and experience levels at Zabeel Park near Al Jafiliya Metro Station today (13 May) from 4:30 PM to 9 PM. Attendees will get a complimentary yoga mat upon arrival. The current record to beat is 144 people set by Qatar.

Enjoy Free Entry to Soul Beach

Soul Beach Dubai is offering free entry to visitors arriving before 2 PM until 3 July. Located in JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, this beach is the perfect spot to relax, soak up the sun, listen to music, and enjoy Mediterranean cuisine.

After 2 PM, the entry fee is AED 200 on weekends, with AED 100 redeemable on food and beverages. Soul Beach Dubai is open from Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 10 PM and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 AM to midnight.

Attend Mayfest at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Enjoy a fun-filled weekend outdoors at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Tap & Grill, which is hosting the Mayfest event from Friday to Sunday. The event is free to enter and offers live music, games, and other activities.

Visitors can take avail of a buy-four-get-one-free offer on hops, apple-based beverages, and more.