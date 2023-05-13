Pakistani Couple Killed in UAE Car Crash, 3-Year-Old Miraculously Survives

A tragic car accident in Al Ain, UAE, has killed a Pakistani couple while their 3-year-old son remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The family was traveling to Dubai from Al Ain after a day trip when the husband fell asleep at the wheel.

Pakistani Ambassador to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi has confirmed that the bodies of the deceased have been transported to Pakistan after the embassy issued the necessary documents for their repatriation.

The ambassador added that the embassy’s welfare attache is keeping in touch with the families of the deceased in both the UAE and Pakistan.

The couple’s child is still in intensive care, but arrangements will be made for him to meet his relatives once he recovers, he added.

A significant number of residents from Al Ain and relatives of the couple gathered to pay their final respects before the couple’s bodies were returned to Pakistan. The ambassador also confirmed that the couple’s funeral has taken place and they have been laid to rest.

Pakistani community is the second largest expat group in UAE, with 1.7 million people.