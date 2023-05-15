Large Scale Manufacturing Contracts by Whopping 25% in March

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output decreased by 25 percent for March 2023 compared with March 2022 and 9.09 percent when compared with February 2023, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The overall Large Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a decline of 8.11 percent during July-March 2022-23 when compared with the same period of last year.

ALSO READ PBS Not to Further Extend Census Date Beyond May 15

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for March 2023 with the base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e OCAC, Ministry of Industries & Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (BoS).

The main contributors to the overall growth of -8.11 percent are Food (-1.62), Tobacco (-0.57), Textile (-3.16) Garments (2.94), Petroleum Products (-0.68), Cement (-0.85), Pharmaceuticals (-1.30), and Automobiles (-1.85).

The production in July-March 2022-23 as compared to July-March 2021 22 has increased in Wearing apparel, Furniture, and Other Manufacturing (Football) while it decreased in Food, Tobacco, Textile, Coke & Petroleum Products, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Machinery, and Equipment, Automobiles, and Other Transport Equipment.