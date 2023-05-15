Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases Once Again

The price of gold in Pakistan began the new week by registering an increase of Rs. 1,100 per tola today.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 1,100 per tola to Rs. 235,100 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 943 to Rs. 201,560.

ALSO READ Rupee Rebounds 2nd Day in a Row Against US Dollar, Other Currencies

The price of gold remained highly volatile during the last week, jumping by as much as Rs. 9,900 per tola on one day to falling by Rs. 6,500 per tola on another.

The last week began with an increase of Rs. 1,400 per tola on Monday and registered an increase of Rs. 3,200 per tola on Tuesday. The price of gold witnessed one of the biggest single-day increases and went up by Rs. 9,900 per tola on Wednesday.

However, the price dropped by Rs. 2,700 per tola on Thursday and a further Rs. 6,500 per tola on Friday before registering another increase of Rs. 3,200 on Saturday to close the week at Rs. 234,000. The cumulative increase during the last week came in at Rs. 8,500 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $2,013.99 per ounce by 1132 GMT while US gold futures remained largely unchanged at $2,018.80.