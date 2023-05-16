Dubai’s New Plan Aims to Make it Among The Top Education Destinations

Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment has launched Strategic Plan 2023-25, with the goal of transforming Dubai into a top destination for knowledge investments in the region.

The plan is based on three key themes, including sustainability of the investment portfolio, allocation of educational resources, and management of educational initiatives.

The first theme focuses on creating a sustainable and diversified investment portfolio that supports educational initiatives in Dubai and enhances its educational system.

The second theme intends to attract foreign investors by improving investment opportunities in the education and knowledge sector.

The third theme hopes to develop a competitive educational environment that encourages creativity and innovation. It will also enable various communities to benefit from educational initiatives, such as the Mohammed Bin Rashid Distinguished Students Program and Dubai Schools.

Chairman Knowledge Fund Establishment, Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, stated that the new strategy aligns with the vision and goals of UAE’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and directives of Crown Prince Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He stated that the revenues made from the investments will be used to support the growth and advancement of the education sector in the emirate.