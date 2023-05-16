Lahore Gets Hundreds of Garbage Containers Painted With Truck Art

In an effort to combat littering and revive the renowned truck art culture of Pakistan, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has taken a creative step by placing over 300 beautifully painted containers adorned with truck art, along with 150 bins, throughout the city.

These striking containers were skillfully painted by talented truck art artists at the LWMC workshop. Featuring a combination of calligraphy, floral designs, and thought-provoking messages related to social causes, each container stands as a unique piece of art in itself.

The primary objective behind this initiative is to promote the artistic value of these containers while encouraging their utilization for maintaining the aesthetic appeal of the provincial metropolis. These captivating containers have found their place at numerous prominent locations in the city, including the PU Old Campus, Regal Chowk, Lahore Zoo, Alhamra Hall, Mall Road, Main Market, Noor Jahan Road, Gulberg Galleria, Jail Road, Hali Road, Main Ferozepur, Barkat Market, Karim Market, Moon Market, Shadman, MM Alam Road, Liberty, and Garhi Shahu.

Recently, the CEO of LWMC, Babar Sahib Din, paid a visit to the Gulberg Town area to inspect Main Market, Mini Market, Noor Jahan Road, and their surrounding areas. This visit aimed to assess the cleanliness operations and the proper placement of these visually appealing truck art containers.

During his visit, the LWMC CEO emphasized that ensuring excellent sanitation facilities for the citizens remains their topmost priority. He further stated that the department is taking all necessary measures to promote cleanliness. The introduction of these containers adorned with truck art serves the purpose of discouraging littering in the city while encouraging citizens to responsibly dispose of their garbage in the provided bins. The CEO also expressed his firm stance on not tolerating any negligence in matters of cleanliness. He praised the LWMC workers for their dedicated efforts in maintaining cleanliness throughout the day and mentioned that the officers diligently monitor the attendance of workers in the field to ensure optimal performance.

In light of these endeavors, the LWMC CEO urged the citizens to actively participate in keeping the city clean and hygienic. He encouraged residents to engage with LWMC through their helpline number 1139 or utilize social media platforms for registering any complaints or seeking assistance.

With these vibrant truck art containers and the collective efforts of the community, Lahore is poised to reclaim its title as a clean and visually captivating city, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.