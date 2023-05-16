LDA Launches Action Against Private Housing Society Involved in Illegal Construction

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has taken action against a private developer for engaging in illegal development activities in a housing society.

The LDA’s metropolitan wing issued a show cause notice to Soul City on Monday, citing violations of several sections of the LDA Act and amended act.

The notice highlights that Soul City Housing Scheme, situated in Mouza Jhedu, Tehsil Model Town, has been carrying out illegal development without obtaining prior approval from the competent authority.

The society has been involved in activities such as leveling roads and laying sewerage trunk infrastructure without the necessary final approval/sanction from the Housing Scheme authority.

Additionally, the notice states that Soul City has encroached upon the land intended for the under-process housing scheme Punjab University Town 3, offering compensation to the affected individuals with files/plots from Soul City.

Numerous complaints have been received by the LDA office from the public regarding the sale, purchase, and allotment of plots/files that do not align with the approved layout plan of Soul City Housing Scheme.

The notice emphasizes that these illegal activities are punishable offenses under the relevant Acts and Rules.

The developer has been given a seven-day period to cease all illegal activities and provide a response to the notice.

Failure to comply will result in further legal action taken by the LDA without any additional notices served.

In a separate development, Dr. Khuram Shahzad, Assistant Professor of the School of Communication Studies at the University of Punjab, Lahore, has submitted an application to the DG LDA, addressing the issuance of fake letters related to the Soul City Housing Scheme.

According to Dr. Shahzad, fraudulent LDA-approved stamped letters were issued to members of Jamia Town 3. He points out that these letters were distributed under suspicious terms and conditions, with approximately 1,000 letters distributed hastily within a three-day period.

Dr. Shahzad urges the LDA to investigate the authenticity and approval status of these letters, considering that the approval process for Jamia Town was still underway during the issuance of the letters.

He calls upon the LDA DG to take immediate action and address this alleged scam. Dr. Shahzad also plans to involve other affected parties in approaching institutions such as NAB, FIA, and the Anti-Corruption Establishment to investigate this matter further.