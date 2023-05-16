Price of Gold in Pakistan Goes Down Slightly

The price of gold in Pakistan fell by Rs. 2,000 per tola on Tuesday in line with the trend in the international market.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs. 2,000 per tola to Rs. 233,100 while the price of 10 grams went down by Rs. 1,714 to Rs. 199,846.

The price of gold had begun the current week by registering an increase of Rs. 1,100 per tola on Monday. The price of gold has been on an aggressive upward trend in Pakistan in recent months.

The price of the precious metal has seen an increase of Rs. 10,000 per tola in both March and April. In the current month, the increase is set to be even higher as the prices increased by Rs. 8,500 per tola in just the last week.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.8 percent to $2,004.04 per ounce by 1215 GMT, while US gold futures were down by 0.7 percent to $2,008.50.