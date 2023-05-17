Dubai College of Tourism Announces Eid Al-Adha Scholarship

Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), under the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has announced a scholarship program for nationals and expats.

The Eid Al-Adha Scholarship program, starting September this year, will give a chance to deserving candidates to get quality education in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

ALSO READ How to Open a Restaurant in Dubai

DCT’s scholarship is an opportunity for those who wish to pursue Hospitality, Tourism, and Events Level 4 certificate programs.

This offer is available to those who apply before Eid Al-Adha and meet certain criteria. The criteria include UAE’s permanent resident visa, a minimum of 70% in secondary education, passing the English and Math assessments, and completing the interview process.

ALSO READ Educationists Stress Need to Develop Flood Resilient Education System in Sindh

Only a limited number of scholarships are available, so interested students should apply soon by clicking here or visiting DCT’s website.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be living in UAE and attend the interview in person. These scholarships will only cover academic fees and do not include any additional expenses.