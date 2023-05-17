Here’s How UAE Residents Can Fly to Hong Kong for Free

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has launched a “World of Winners” campaign offering half a million free tickets to visitors from around the world.

Under this campaign, residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, Bangladesh, and Nepal will have a chance to win around 5,590 round-trip flight tickets to Hong Kong.

This campaign will support the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s “Hello Hong Kong” drive to welcome tourists to the city.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board is rolling out a range of offers to encourage tourists to visit the city after the pandemic. Over 16,000 outlets across the city will participate in the initiative, with more than one million “Hong Kong Goodies” available to visitors.

As part of the first phase of the campaign, residents of selected countries will be offered over 5,590 tickets to the city. The offers include a complimentary welcome drink at participating outlets, and cash vouchers redeemable in the transportation, culinary, and retail sectors.

Interested people must first sign up for a free Cathay Pacific membership on the airline’s official website. Once registered, members can participate in the lucky draw using their membership details.

Each person is limited to one entry, and winners will be announced on the campaign website. The giveaway will be open from 22 to 28 May, with winners announced on 7 June. The tickets must be redeemed before 6 July, and the travel period will be from 7 June 2023 to 6 March 2024.