DURS2023: A Platform for Undergraduate Research Excellence

The Dhanani School of Science and Engineering (DSSE) at Habib University hosted the Undergraduate Research Symposium (DURS2023) on May 16, 2023.

The symposium, the first of its kind in Pakistan, was a great success, and it provided a valuable opportunity for undergraduate students to share their research with a wider academic audience.

It also helped to foster collaboration and networking between students, faculty, and professionals.

Serving as a hub of undergraduate research in Pakistan, Habib University provided a platform for students from leading universities across Karachi to showcase their brilliant work in the fields of Climate and Health, Renewable Energy and Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence for the Betterment of Humanity.

Participating universities, including NEDUET, Institute of Business Management (IoBM), FAST NUCES Karachi, Bahria University, and others, emphasized the collective pursuit of knowledge within the community.

In addition to the poster and oral presentations, the symposium also featured a keynote speech by Mr. Samir Hoodbhoy, CEO of Data Communication and Control (DCC) Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Hoodbhoy spoke about the importance of research in driving innovation and shaping the future.

He also encouraged students to continue pursuing their research interests and to never give up on their dreams.

The symposium was judged by a distinguished panel of experts, including Dr. Asim Imdad Wagan, Dr. Atif Tahir, Sameena Shah Zaman, and others.

The judges were impressed by the quality of the research presented and honored three recipients with the Best Research Awards for their Oral Presentation.

The recipients of the Oral Presentation Awards are as follows:

First Place: Project: Mai: A Transformer Based Domain Specific Chatbot for Menstrual Health

Researchers: Shafaq Fatima Mughal, Shayan Amir, Ayesha Asif Syed, Umema Zehra, and Abdul Samad

University: Habib University, Pakistan

Second Place: Project: Deep Learning for Short-Range Weather Forecasts

Researchers: Muhammad Iqbal, Sachal Raja, and Humna Waqar

University: FAST NUCES Karachi

Third Place: Project: Explainable Artificial Intelligence for Breast Cancer Classification

Researchers: Maryam Ahmed, Tooba Bibi, and Rizwan Ahmed Khan

University: Salim Habib University

The symposium also recognized the winners of the Poster Presentation Awards:

First Place: Project: Exploring Robustness Of Computer Vision Models On Adversarial Dataset

Researcher: Batool Ahmed, Hafsa Irfan, Haania Siddiqui, Muhammad Zain Yousuf

University: Habib University, Pakistan

Second Place: Project: Crafting a Healthier Desi Diet: Personalized and Balanced Recipe Recommendations through a Hybrid Recommendation System

Researchers: Syeda Areesha Najam, Shalin Amir Ali, Muhammad Hammad Maqdoom, Sana Fatima, Alisha Momin

University: Habib University, Pakistan

Third Place: Project: IoT-based Smart Acoustic and Renewable Energy Harvesting System

Researchers: Misbah Batool, Mariam Nadeem, Fazeel Zafar University: Bahria University, Pakistan

The Undergraduate Research Symposium (DURS2023) was a great success, and a valuable experience for all involved.

The symposium was a testament to the dedication of the DSSE faculty and students to cultivate an environment of innovation and foster a community that gives great significance to research at the undergraduate level; a clear indication of the bright future of science and engineering in Pakistan.

Dr. Humaira Qureshi, Assistant Dean, DSSE, said:

“Habib University encourages high-level research at the undergraduate level to train students to solve contextual problems. The Dhanani School of Science and Engineering (DSSE) is proud to hold the very first undergraduate research symposium at Habib University, attended by over 100 participants.”

“It is an opportunity for undergraduate researchers from all local universities to showcase their work in oral and poster form. The invited judges are experts in their fields and come from top universities to give unbiased results. As the Chair of this symposium, it is very heartening to see such an encouraging response from students, faculty, and the industry.”

Habib University is accepting admissions for undergraduate programs in Computer Science and Engineering. Experience experiential learning, cutting-edge research, and a supportive environment.