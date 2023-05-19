HED Accused of Intentionally Delaying College Teachers’ Promotions

Dr. Tariq Kaleem, who serves as the President of the Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA), has made a serious accusation against the Higher Education Department (HED).

He argues that the department is causing substantial dissatisfaction among the teaching community by unjustly delaying the promotion of college teachers.

[Related post id=”677145″]Sindh Announces Summer Vacation for Students[/related post]

Dr. Kaleem contends there’s no justification for the postponement in promoting assistant professors, especially given that positions are vacant and the necessary paperwork has been finalized.

However, this documentation has not been presented to the selection board for reasons that are yet to be clarified. Moreover, the promotion orders for assistant and associate professors, which the board approved last year, are still awaiting execution. Dr. Kaleem urgently appeals to the Chief Minister (CM) to intervene in this situation and ensure his directives are implemented.