Pakistan’s Electricity Generation Down by Almost 23% in April

Power generation in the country went down by 22 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 10,010 gigawatts per hour (GWh) in April 2023.

Solar generation is up 44.1 percent YoY, while fuel costs for power generation increased by 24.6 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to an average of Rs. 10.24/KWh in April 2023, compared to an average cost of Rs. 8.22/KWh in March.

According to data by Arif Habib Limited (AHL), power generation was down 9.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 103,592 GWh during the first 10 months of the financial year 2022-23, compared to 114,660 GWh in the same period last year.

Major contributors during April 2023 were RLNG (share: 24.2 percent), Nuclear (share: 19.1 percent), Hydel (share: 18.7 percent), and Coal (share: 18.2 percent).

Hydel power generation is down by 22.1 percent from 2,404 GWh in April 2022 to 1,872 GWh in April 2023. On an MoM basis, hydel generation is down 6.5 percent. For the period 10MFY23, it is up 0.4 percent YoY.

RLNG-based power generation decreased by 3.9 percent YoY to 2,418 GWh in April 2023 from 2,517 GWh last year but is up by 35.5 percent compared to 1,785 GWh in March.

Coal-based power generation decreased by 16.2 percent YoY to 1,819 GWh in April 2023 from 2,169 GWh last year. On an MoM basis, coal-based power output surged by 36.4 percent in April from 1,334 GWh in March.

Nuclear power generation decreased by 14.9 percent YoY to 1,916 GWh in April, down from 2,251 GWh last year, while monthly nuclear power generation shows a decrease of 4.3 percent from 2,002 GWh observed the previous month.

As of April, solar-based generation is up 44.1 percent YoY from 87 GWh last year to 126 GWh today. During 10MFY23, it surged by 38.6 percent YoY to 844 GWh from 609 GWh in 10MFY22.

Fuel Cost

During April 2023, fuel costs for power generation decreased by 0.04 percent YoY, but up 24.6 percent MoM to an average of Rs. 10.24/kWh, compared to an average cost of Rs. 8.22/kWh in March. For 10MFY23, fuel costs are up 12.8 percent YoY with an average cost of Rs. 9.25/kWh, compared to Rs. 8.20/kWh in 10MFY22.

In an interesting highlight, the cost of production based on imported Iranian fuel increased by 33 percent YoY to Rs. 23.45 per unit. RLNG was the priciest fuel with fuel cost of Rs. 23.83 per unit.