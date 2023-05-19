Sui Southern Gas Clarifies Reports About New Gas Load-Shedding Schedule

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) has issued a statement refuting inaccurate information being disseminated across various platforms, encompassing both traditional and social media.

The company clarified that it has not set any specific daytime gas shutdown schedule for its customers.

On May 17, 2023, the SSGC experienced a significant disruption to their line pack due to a decrease in gas pressure, which in turn affected the gas supply in certain areas. However, they were able to restore the normal supply by 6:00 PM on the same day.

The company emphasized that an annual depletion of gas reserves by 10 percent, a challenge strictly related to supply, has exacerbated the disparity between gas demand and supply. This scenario presents difficulties for the SSGC, even during the summer season. As a consequence, customers in specific areas might face issues with gas pressure.