Sui Northern to Solarize Its Buildings Under the Green Office Initiative

In today’s world, with challenges like climate change and limited fossil fuels, harnessing renewable energy, particularly solar power, is crucial.

Solar energy offers a clean and sustainable alternative, providing numerous benefits beyond environmental preservation.

Pakistan aims to leverage its abundant solar radiation to generate solar power, reducing carbon footprints and mitigating climate change.

The government has introduced an Energy Plan promoting solar energy to solve the energy crisis.

The Federal Cabinet has approved guidelines for “Solarization of Public Sector Buildings,” encouraging the use of indigenous renewable resources and reducing dependence on expensive imports.

Under the said initiative, the government advises all State-Owned Entities (SOEs) to participate.

To achieve this, SNGPL has decided to convert 10 company-owned offices/premises into green offices by installing solar systems with an estimated power of 1.37 MW.

It has hired the services of NESPAK for detailed designing of the solar system, and subsequently, a tender has been floated for installing these solar systems.

Installation of this system will generate approximately 1,850,185 kWh of electricity each year, resulting in an annual saving of approximately Rs 72.5 million towards electricity bills.

Under the guidance of the company’s Board of Directors and current acting Managing Director, the company took immediate measures to implement the green office project.

The company is focusing on utilising solar energy for electricity production resulting in considerable savings and a reduction of load on the grid.

In the first phase, SNGPL has selected regional offices of Islamabad and Lahore to install an on-grid (net metering-based) solar power generation system.

Designing of the solar system at Islamabad regional office, preparation of system specifications and BOQ was performed by SNGPL by utilizing in-house resources.

Currently, a 210 kWp On-Grid solar system is being installed at the Islamabad office, while procurement of a 207 kWp solar system at the Lahore regional office is also in progress.

Acting MD SNGPL has been taking a keen interest in the project as it will result in huge energy savings and help the country overcome the energy crisis.