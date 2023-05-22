Telenor Pakistan & Unilever Break Advertising Barriers to Engage Pakistan’s Digital-Savvy Audience

Telenor Pakistan’s MyTelenor App (MTA) is the first telecommunication application in Pakistan to offer targeted advertising space for brands.

The App has a base of nearly 11 million monthly active users and offers a unique High-Value audience universe for brands to advertise.

With this feature, brands can target a digital-savvy audience pool, a highly engaged and unique segment that is difficult to reach through traditional advertising channels.

The app’s monetization opportunity lies in its potential reach, which allows brands to take up to 100% share of voice (SOV) on the MyTelenor App.

This makes it immune to issues such as social media bans and the existing challenges regarding stringent regulations on foreign currency transactions.

Therefore, advertisers are struggling to reach wider audiences through targeted advertising on digital media.

However, with MyTelenor App, brands have access to more than 2.5 million users daily, providing them an excellent opportunity to reach their target audience effectively without such restrictions and limitations.

Unilever, a global consumer goods company, became the first advertiser to grab this targeted strategy on MyTelenor App.

The company effectively reached its audience through this innovative platform based on demographic segmentation.

Unilever went live on MTA with a suite of brands, including Sunsilk, Dove, and Ponds, delivering the majority of the 50 million impressions served through MyTelenor App in the month of Ramadan (April 2023), targeting most of the app’s massive user base.

By tapping into the potential of this digital universe, Unilever has reached and engaged a significant number of targeted consumers, mostly females between the ages of having the age group 18-30 years.

The legacy of value-based partnerships between Telenor Pakistan and Unilever Pakistan and Telenor Pakistan has grown from product partnerships that enabled Pakistanis to avail discounts and incentives to Telenor’s MyTelenor App, now partnering with Unilever to host advertisements on the 10+ million MAU strong platform.

The objective of Unilever was to gain visibility and top-of-mind recall for its newly introduced SKUs, which they successfully achieved.

By targeting specific cities and the entire Pakistan, Unilever was able to reach its target audience during the most cluttered advertising campaigns, resulting in high visibility over the app and increased brand awareness.

MyTelenor App provides an excellent platform for brands to reach a highly engaged target audience across Pakistan.

With its targeted advertising features and potential reach, brands can effectively promote their products and reduce their dependency on global players like Google and Facebook.