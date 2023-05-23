Interpol Pakistan Apprehends Criminal in Saudi Arabia

On Tuesday a wanted criminal from Saudi Arabia was apprehended by the National Central Bureau (NCB) of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Interpol Pakistan.

The suspect, identified as Abrar Ahmed, was wanted by the Sialkot Police in connection with a rape case. An Interpol spokesperson confirmed this information and stated that the suspect was subsequently transferred to Islamabad Airport.

ALSO READ PIA Airplane Grounded Due to Technical Problem

In light of his alleged involvement in the aforementioned case, Abrar Ahmed had been included in the Sialkot Police’s wanted list. Following his arrest, he has now been handed over to Sialkot Police for further investigation.

NCB is responsible for coordinating with other Interpol member countries and facilitating international cooperation in criminal investigations. FIA is a government agency responsible for investigating federal crimes in Pakistan.