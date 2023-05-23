PIA Airplane Grounded Due to Technical Problem

A technical issue caused a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane to be grounded at Quetta airport on Monday. The problem arose as Flight PK-326 was preparing to depart for Islamabad at 1:00 pm. Due to strong winds, and hot brakes in the cockpit, the pilot decided to cancel the takeoff and informed traffic control.

The Airbus A320 was then safely moved to the parking lot for inspection by engineers. The airport authorities stated that the aircraft’s departure was delayed because clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was required for the next flight.

Airport Manager Malik Mazhar Awan revealed that all passengers were safely offloaded and sent home. He also mentioned that certain parts of the aircraft needed to be repaired and were expected to arrive on Tuesday.

The PIA plane is expected to resume its flight to Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon, allowing passengers to continue their journey.