OGDC Updates Request for Additional Exploration Area in Attock

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDC) has corrected its request for a grant of the additional area under its Soghri Exploration License to 15.88 sq. km instead of 15.55 sq. km, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

Last Friday, the Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions approved the initial request after receiving formal approvals from the government.

The earlier filing in reference to Monday’s update informed that Exploratory rights over the Soghri EL block located in district Attock, Punjab, were granted with 100 percent working interest ownership to OGDC with effect from May 31, 2006.

In order to expand the exploration activities in the vicinity of the Soghri Block, the company requested the federal government to grant an additional area measuring 15.55 sq km in the exploration license on January 11, 2022. The same request has now been updated to 15.85 sq. km.

The impact of the exploration activities to be undertaken in the Block cannot be determined at this stage, the filing added.