Rapid Growth Expected as 3,000 Employees to Work at Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai is expected to become a hub for local and international businesses, organizations, and educational institutions.

According to a Dubai Media Office, by September, around 3,000 employees will be working in this innovative business community. This is mainly due to Dubai Expo City’s focus on creativity, connection, and growth.

ALSO READ Suzuki Shuts Down Bike Assembly Again for Almost Three Weeks

Well-known companies like DP World, Emirates, Siemens Energy, Siemens Industrial, Terminus Group, Engie, and Gratiya Consultancy are among those that will set up offices in Expo City Dubai.

The pavilions from Expo 2020 Dubai are also being repurposed for different uses. The Australia Pavilion will become the University of Wollongong Data Science, Discovery, and Innovation Centre, while the Finland Pavilion will be used by FinGulf LLC.

ALSO READ Sony is Also Making a Foldable Phone

The China Pavilion will continue to be used to strengthen the relationship between China and UAE and promote business development.

Expo City Dubai provides a free zone environment and digital platforms making it easy for people to connect, share knowledge, and find funding.

The community encourages collaboration between different industries in areas like creativity, education, innovation, and mobility. It also focuses on sustainability, which is an important part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.