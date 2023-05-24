Govt Not to Further Burden the Business Community: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Wednesday said that the government is taking measures to put the country on the path of progress and prosperity without further burdening the business community and the general public.

A joint delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar at FBR Headquarters in Islamabad.

The Finance Minister appreciated the role of the business community and called them partners in progress. He stated that the Government is taking measures to put the country towards the path of progress & prosperity without further burdening the general public. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/M3bfDP7Er5 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) May 24, 2023

ALSO READ KCCI for Out-of-Box Solutions to Halt Economic Downslide

The delegation apprised the minister and his team about the difficulties being faced by the business community and submitted their proposals for incorporation in the upcoming federal budget. They assured the minister that the business community will support the government in achieving exports and revenue targets for the next financial year and contribute to the development of the country.

The finance minister said that the government is always open to implementable and valuable suggestions from the business community as they are the partners in progress.

The delegation comprised ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq, and other senior members of the three Chambers.

The meeting was attended by SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) Chairman Ashfaq Tola, FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad, Secretary Finance Imdad Bosal and other senior officers from the Finance Ministry and Revenue Division.