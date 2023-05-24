Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases Slightly

After falling a day earlier, the price of gold in Pakistan registered an increase on Wednesday to close at Rs. 237,800.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) went down by Rs. 600 per tola to Rs. 237,800 while the price of 10 grams saw a decrease of Rs. 514 to close at Rs. 203,875.

This is the second time during the current week that the price of the precious metal has gone up, the price of gold registered an increase of Rs. 2,000 per tola on Monday before going down by Rs. 100 on Tuesday.

Today’s increase means that cumulatively the price of gold has gone up by Rs. 2,500 per tola in the ongoing week. During the last week, the price of gold had gone up by Rs. 8,500 per tola to close at Rs. 235,300.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,978.06 per ounce as of 0347 GMT, while US gold futures went down by 0.1 percent to $1,979.40.