Yamaha Has Also Setup Free Oil Change and Checkup Camps

With the mercury rising and officially heralding the arrival of summer, car and bike makers are launching free checkups, and service offers to draw in customers.

Following the market trend, Yamaha has also set up free checkups and oil change camps in a few locations. The camps are located in the following areas:

While a promising development, people have criticized it for being extremely limited. The services are only available in six areas. With the exception of Lahore and Karachi, none of these areas are among Pakistan’s biggest bike markets.

Honda’s “Free Checkup”

Atlas Honda has launched a ‘Free Checkup’ offer for its bikes.

The offer is only available for a short amount of time and can be availed at the 4S company service stations. In response to a customer query on Facebook, the company replied that the service is available for all Honda bike models.

Honda has implied in the post that the offer will include the free checkup of engine oil, air filter, and brake shoes. Although, people are seemingly mistaking the ‘Free Checkup’ for ‘Free Tuning’, which is not the case.

Therefore, for those looking to avail of Honda or Yamaha’s “free checkup” offer, just remember to be vigilant.