AkzoNobel Karay Khushiyon Ki Hifazat, Launches New Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx in Pakistan

AkzoNobel Pakistan Ltd, a leading global paints and coatings manufacturer, has launched the upgraded Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx in its trusted Weathershield range of exterior paints.

Enhanced with the breakthrough Triple Defence Technology, Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx now provides an even longer-lasting 12-year warranty on home exteriors.

The Triple Defence Technology protects home exteriors on three counts, as it is ultimate crack-proof, ultimate water repellent, and ultimate weather resistant.

So, whatever be the case – extreme heat, extreme rainfall, the impact of UV rays, surface cracks, dirt, or dust – homeowners can now rest assured that the new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx provides the ultimate protection for their home exteriors.

“Weathershield has always been one of AkzoNobel’s most trusted and reliable brands. It is internationally renowned, with a strong heritage in superior quality products. It provides expert color guidance via a beautiful range of colors,” said Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited.

He added: “Given the harsh impact of today’s climate and weather on homes, consumers in Pakistan are increasingly demanding higher-quality exterior paints that can protect and keep their homes looking beautiful for longer.”

“The new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx is doing just that – distilling the best of science, innovation, and the magic of Dulux to offer meaningful benefits to homeowners. Families can continue to create happy memories together, knowing that the trusted Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx now protects their homes for longer.”

The superior tough film withstands extreme all-weather conditions and protects walls against color fading, dirt, dust, and watermarks, keeping homes pristine for longer.

Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx also addresses homeowners’ long-drawn battle with surface cracks thanks to the paint’s super stretchable film that covers 10 times wider cracks compared to normal exterior paints.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FddsVc71ofI&feature=youtu.be

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/FddsVc71ofI?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/FddsVc71ofI?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/FddsVc71ofI





Additionally, its ultimate water-repellent properties ensure water runs quickly off the wall, thus protecting against dampness, algae, fungus, alkali build up and paint peel-off.

The new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx is available for purchase at authorized Dulux retail outlets nationwide.