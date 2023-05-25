Tobacco Industry Declaring Misleading Statistics About Decline in Production, Say Activists

The tobacco industry is deliberately declaring misleading statistics about the decline in the declared production of cigarettes to pressurize the policymakers in the upcoming budget (2023-24).

This was the crux of the day-long seminar organized by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) and Social Policy and Development Centre (SPDC) held at a local hotel here on Thursday.

ALSO READ Philip Morris Raises Concerns Over Pakistan’s Soaring Illegal Cigarette Market

Health activists also urged the government to be wary of the misleading tactics of the tobacco industry which causes substantial losses to national exchequer each year.

During the event organized by SPARC in collaboration with SPDC, health activists showed declared statistics of cigarettes produced by the tobacco industry in Pakistan to highlight that in most of the cases, the declared production in June is lower than average.

The declared production declined from 4,006 million sticks in February 2023 to 2,665 million sticks in March 2023. According to health activists, these are the industry’s tactics to influence policymakers. Because if this decline is due to a higher tax rate, then why did the production decline from 4,510 million sticks in June 2022 to only 1,021 million sticks in July 2022 when the tax was not increased?

Muhammad Sabir, Principal Economist of SPDC said that with the tax rate enhancements, cigarette prices have also increased. The per-pack price of the most popular economy brand increased from Rs. 80 to Rs. 211, while the price of a premium brand jumped from Rs. 179 to Rs. 483. In percentage terms, the overall price increase was 164 percent and 170 percent, respectively.

However, cigarette manufacturers have also kept increasing their net-of-tax prices (producers’ prices). For instance, the producers’ price of the economy brand increased by 121 percent, much higher than the prevailing inflation rate. Altogether, the total tax on economy brands (FED and GST) rose by Rs. 89 per pack.

On the contrary, the consumer price increased by Rs. 131. Due to over-shifting, the excise tax share in retail price remains at 51.6 percent, lower than the widely-accepted benchmark of 70 percent.

Malik Imran, Country head of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) stated, that the tobacco industry has always tried to derail the government’s efforts of reducing tobacco hazards by using the illicit trade excuse.

Illicit trade is a reality but it is overstated by the tobacco industry. In reality, the tobacco industry practices underreporting where they hide their actual production figures to avoid taxes. Cigarette manufacturers also shift the tax burden to consumers to increase their profitability.

ALSO READ Pakistan Tobacco Company Slashes Production as Sales of Illicit Cigarettes Grow

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager SPARC said that the pandemic of tobacco is causing 465 deaths and making 1,200 children addicted every day. Tobacco Control efforts require bold steps and the government’s decision to increase tobacco prices is a much-needed and praiseworthy step.

This decision has already paid dividends for the economy and it will generate more revenue as well as decrease health burden. However, to achieve this double benefit, the government must remain steadfast by not falling for the tobacco industry’s misinformation campaign.