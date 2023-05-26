China is No Longer the Most Populous Country

India has achieved a remarkable feat, claiming the prestigious title of the most populous country in the world! Recent data from the United Nations Population Division reveals that India’s population has soared to a staggering 1.425 billion people.

With this significant milestone, India has surpassed its closest contender, China, which reached its peak population of 1.426 billion in 2022, only to witness a decline thereafter.

ALSO READ UAE Dispels False Rumors of Job Vacancies for All Nationalities

For decades, China held the record for the highest population since the UN began monitoring global population sizes in the 1950s.

However, India has now triumphed over its rival, despite being nearly three times smaller in terms of land area.

With an area of 3.287 million square kilometers (1.269 million square miles), India is considerably smaller than China, which covers a massive 9.597 million square kilometers (4 million square miles).

This means that India has managed to house more people within a relatively smaller space than its counterpart—an incredible feat in itself!

ALSO READ UAE Convicts $11 Million Money Launderer for Illegal Purchase of Luxury Cars and Jewels

Let’s put things into perspective. China, which is only marginally smaller than the United States, holds the distinction of being the largest country in Asia and the fourth largest globally.

In contrast, India ranks as the seventh largest country worldwide in terms of total land area. It’s remarkable to think that a country of India’s size could accommodate such a vast population.