UAE Dispels False Rumors of Job Vacancies for All Nationalities

Ajman Police has issued clarification regarding recent job vacancy rumors circulating on social media. It has come to the attention of the authority that false information is being spread, suggesting that the police department is offering employment opportunities to individuals of all nationalities.

However, Ajman Police has refuted these claims and emphasized that these rumors are entirely unfounded. In response to the misleading information, Ajman Police has warned of serious consequences for spreading false news.

It is actively monitoring the situation and is investigating to identify and take action against those responsible for spreading misinformation.

It is imperative for the public to be aware of the potential harm caused by sharing unreliable news and to exercise caution.

To avoid falling victim to false news, Ajman Police has advised the public to rely solely on official sources for accurate information.

It is essential to disregard unofficial social media accounts, and instead seek updates directly from trusted authorities. By doing so, individuals can stay informed and help prevent the spread of inaccurate information.

The police has urged the public to be vigilant and cautious when consuming information online and to rely on official sources.