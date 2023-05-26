Prices of Cooking Oil and Ghee Reduced by Utility Stores

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has reduced the prices of ghee and edible oil with effect from today (Friday).
According a notice issued by the Corporation, which was also shared by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Twitter, the price of first tier brands of ghee and edible oil have been reduced by Rs. 69 per kg and Rs. 76 per liter respectively.
The notification issued by the Utility Stores Corporation said that sale price of subsidized ghee is now Rs. 490 per kg.
|Description
|Market Price
|USC Price
|Difference
|First Tier Branded Oil
|Rs. 618-630 per liter
|Rs. 540-590 per liter
|Rs. 40 to 78
|First Tier Branded Ghee
|Rs. 580-585 per kg
|Rs. 545-577 per kg
|Rs. 8 to 35
|Ghee (Subsidized)
|Rs. 510-520 per kg
|Rs. 490 per kg
|Rs. 20
It added that the reduction in the prices is a ‘big relief’ for all USC customers and the poor segment of the society.