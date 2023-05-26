Prices of Cooking Oil and Ghee Reduced by Utility Stores

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has reduced the prices of ghee and edible oil with effect from today (Friday).

According a notice issued by the Corporation, which was also shared by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Twitter, the price of first tier brands of ghee and edible oil have been reduced by Rs. 69 per kg and Rs. 76 per liter respectively.

The notification issued by the Utility Stores Corporation said that sale price of subsidized ghee is now Rs. 490 per kg.

Description Market Price USC Price Difference First Tier Branded Oil Rs. 618-630 per liter Rs. 540-590 per liter Rs. 40 to 78 First Tier Branded Ghee Rs. 580-585 per kg Rs. 545-577 per kg Rs. 8 to 35 Ghee (Subsidized) Rs. 510-520 per kg Rs. 490 per kg Rs. 20

It added that the reduction in the prices is a ‘big relief’ for all USC customers and the poor segment of the society.