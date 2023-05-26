Russian Cargo Vessel Docks at Karachi Port Trust

Russian container vessel Crystal St Petersburg docked at International Container Terminal on Thursday at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) before the arrival of Russian Crude Oil.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Sabzwari welcomed the arrival and termed it a landmark achievement of the government in enabling direct trade relations with Russian markets, stated KPT’s press release.

The minister stated that it would benefit Pakistan’s goods to reach Russia directly and vice versa and would bring strong business ties with the Central Asian States. Karachi Port Trust (KPT) chairman Syedain Raza Zaidi and Consul General of Russia Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov also accompanied him.

The first shipment of discounted Russia Crude is expected to reach Pakistan in early June by small ships through Oman in small ships. Pakistan decided to order Russian crude in April after months-long negotiations.

It bears mentioning that the crude oil vessel from Russia is expected to arrive in Oman between May 27 and 28. From there, the oil will be transported to Pakistan using smaller ships. The initial shipment will deliver a hundred thousand tons of oil, marking a significant milestone for the country.