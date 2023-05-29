70-Year-Old Man Found Alive Under Snow 28 Hours After Deadly Avalanche in GB

A 70-year-old man has been successfully rescued after being trapped under snow for nearly 28 hours following an avalanche in the Astore district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tragically, the avalanche claimed the lives of ten individuals, including four women and a child. The victims were nomads who were migrating from Azad Kashmir to Astore, setting up a camp in the area with their livestock. They hailed from various regions in Punjab.

Rescue officials have successfully saved the remaining three individuals, who have been transported to DHQ Hospital Astore for treatment. Muhammad Hussain, a 70-year-old man, was the last person to be rescued, marking the end of the arduous 28-hour operation.

The rescued individuals are currently receiving medical attention and are in stable condition, according to Ali, an official involved in the rescue mission. The bodies of the deceased are being prepared for transport to Punjab.

The local administration, along with the Pakistan Army and police, provided crucial support to the rescue teams during the operation. Their collaborative efforts contributed to the successful outcome of the search and rescue mission.

It is common for nomads to undertake seasonal migrations with their livestock between Azad Kashmir and Punjab. This movement allows them to avoid the harsh winters in the northern areas and return to the mountainous regions as the weather improves.

The rescue operation serves as a reminder of the unpredictable and challenging conditions faced in mountainous regions, highlighting the importance of preparedness and timely response in mitigating the impact of natural disasters.