Pakistani Surgeon Revolutionizes Robotic Surgery

Dr. Amer Raza is leading the way in Da Vinci robotic surgery for the treatment of endometriosis. He leads a team of surgeons at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London and has performed a large number of complex gynecology operations in a short period of time.

Dr. Raza is well-known for his surgical skills and has received international recognition for his accomplishments. He is the director of the International Centre of Endometriosis at Cromwell Hospital in London and the Founder and Director of the CCMIG Chelsea Centre of minimal access surgery.

The doctor and his team have developed a plan that uses robotics to increase efficiency, allowing for faster, safer, and more precise operations. His work has been praised as a breakthrough for women suffering from endometriosis, which can cause chronic pain, fatigue, and fertility problems.

Dr. Raza and his team have created a care model that includes preoperative planning, robotic surgical procedures, and postoperative discharge. By using robotic technology, they have been able to complete surgeries more quickly, saving 30-50 minutes per operation compared to traditional laparoscopic methods. Additionally, the use of robotics has resulted in less blood loss and faster recovery times for patients.

Dr. Raza plans to work with doctors and hospitals in Pakistan to introduce robotic technology and help women in need. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) website, Endometriosis affects one in ten women worldwide and can cause serious complications such as bowel and ureteric issues.