KP Govt Allocates Additional Rs. 2 Billion for Sehat Plus Card

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has allocated an additional Rs. 2 billion for the Sehat Plus Card program. The funds will be transferred to the State Life insurance company within three days to ensure uninterrupted healthcare coverage under the insurance scheme.

Previously, the insurance company had set a final deadline of 25 May for the payment of the quarterly installment. As a result, the provincial government had to urgently release Rs. 1 billion. Now, an additional Rs. 2 billion has been disbursed.

By the end of the current fiscal year in June, the provincial government would be required to pay Rs. 10 billion to the insurance company. However, due to the financial crisis, the provincial government needs help in meeting the payment deadline.

Due to non-payment of reserved funds, treatment services for cancer, dialysis for kidney patients, and liver transplant services in the province have been suspended by the insurance company.