Pakistani Doctors Offer Free Eye Operations in Chad

A team of doctors from Pakistan is going to provide free eye surgeries in Anjamina, Chad’s capital city. They are also training local medical professionals to empower Chad’s healthcare system.

This initiative is called the Free Eye Camp of Pakistani Ophthalmologists and is a joint effort between the Organization of Islamic (OIC) Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), the Islamic Development Bank, and the Layton Rahmatullah Benevolent Trust.

Over the following days, the team plans to perform over 400 free surgeries. They will also conduct post-operative examinations to ensure smooth recoveries and run an awareness campaign to educate young people about preventing blindness.

Additionally, COMSTECH has created a two-year postgraduate training program to improve ophthalmological expertise in Africa. Sixteen African ophthalmologists will receive training in diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma surgery at local institutions, in collaboration with the Islamic Development Bank.

The Pakistani medical team previously organized a similar free eye camp in Niamey, Niger’s capital, last year. Their dedication to fighting blindness and promoting eye care has earned them national and international recognition.