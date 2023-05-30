Pakistan Stock Brokers Association Proposes Measures to Boost Capital Market Via Budget 2023-24

Minister of State Reforms & Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) Ashfaq Tola held a meeting with the delegation of the Pakistan Stock Broken Association (PSBA).

The delegation was comprised of Bilal Farooq Zardi- Secretary General, Hamad Nazir Kehar- Executive Committee (EC) Member, Muhammad Adil Ghaffar- EC Member and Muhammad Munir Khanani- EC Member, to discuss the budget proposals submitted by PSBA.

The meeting was conducted to consider the proposals and suggest measures to boost the capital market.

The representatives of PSBA had a detailed discussion, outlining the challenges faced by the industry and suggesting measures to overcome them.

The proposals included a list of suggestions aimed at boosting market participation, developing policies that are advantageous for investments, improving transparency, and lowering red tape and regulatory barriers.

ALSO READ MCB Bank to Explore Potential Acquisition of Silkbank

The presentation impressed Tola, who expressed his willingness to collaborate with the business community in order to create policies, procedures, and a tax system that promote investment in the capital market which is a well-documented and tax-compliant sector of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Zardi said that PSBA was thankful to Tola for granting us a patient hearing and that PSBA is pleased to witness the positive response of his good authority. The Association was hopeful that the proposals will lead to the development of a robust capital market and create new avenues for investments, benefiting all the stakeholders.

PSBA also expressed its confidence that the proposed measures, if implemented effectively, could help the government achieve its goals of boosting economic growth, attracting more investments, and creating employment opportunities.

ALSO READ Good News for Commuters as Petrol Prices May Drop Tomorrow

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both the RRMC and PSBA representatives committed to working together to further the growth of the Pakistan Stock Market