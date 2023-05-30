These Are the Best Places to Work in the Middle East in 2023

Global research, training, and consultancy firm, Great Place to Work, has announced the Best Workplaces for 2023 in four industries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including, retail, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, technology, and media, advertising, and marketing.
These industries are being recognized for creating a positive work atmosphere that promotes growth, innovation, and collaboration, according to an email from the company.
The companies on these lists help employees grow personally and professionally by creating a supportive environment.
These companies invest in their skills and knowledge through training programs and provide opportunities for career growth.
Top Workplaces in GCC for Technology
|Rank
|Company
|1
|Smart Cities Solutions Company
|2
|Hawsabah
|3
|ZenHR
|4
|Coberg Technologies
|5
|Opx
|6
|Savvy Games Studios
|7
|Shift Electronics LLC
|8
|Oxford System Integration
|9
|ARC Solutions
|10
|Cisco
|11
|DLI-IT Group
|12
|ShortPoint
|13
|Lucidya
|14
|Edarat Communication and Information Technology Company
|15
|ImageGrafix Software FZCO
|16
|Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co
|17
|Sirar by Stc
|18
|Talabat
|19
|Beaconsmind
|20
|Visiontech Systems International LLC
|21
|Hilal
|22
|Publicis Sapient
|23
|AQAR Application
|24
|Red Hat
|25
|Digital Mobility Solutions
|26
|Versuni
|27
|Amiviz
|28
|Unifonic
|29
|Edenred
|30
|Cipher Company for Cybersecurity
Best Workplaces in GCC for Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare
|Rank
|Company
|1
|PRA Consultancy
|2
|LLH Hospital & Medical Centers
|3
|Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island
|4
|Khobar Health Network – Al Kornaish
|5
|Sfanah Charity Health Services Association
|6
|Burjeel Farha
|7
|Get Smart
|8
|Burjeel Medical City & Burjeel Darak
|9
|Medeor Hospitals
|10
|Tajmeel Medical & Dental Centers
|11
|Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain
|12
|Burjeel Holdings
|13
|Burjeel Medical Center & MHPC
|14
|Lean Business Services
|15
|Biogen
|16
|Lifecare Hospitals
|17
|Burjeel Hospital AUH
|18
|AcedrA BioPharmaceuticals
|19
|Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC
|20
|BD
Best Workplaces in the GCC for Retail
|Rank
|Company
|1
|The One
|2
|Welldone Solutions
|3
|AlHadaya Center
|4
|Splash UAE
|5
|Alpha Nero
|6
|Kaneen
|7
|Al Shabib Trading Est
|8
|Emax
|9
|Haraj
|10
|International Diplomatic Supplies
|11
|Ajmal Perfumes Group
|12
|Dole
|13
|Shoe Business UAE – Shoe Mart
|14
|Chalhoub Group
|15
|Centrepoint
|16
|Coty
|17
|Babyshop UAE
|18
|Refill Roastery
|19
|Mohebi Martin Brower
|20
|ABCOM Distribution LLC
|21
|Max
|22
|Lifestyle UAE
|23
|Theeb Rent a Car Company
|24
|Apparel Group
|25
|The Giving Movement
|26
|Eyewa
|27
|Landmark Group
|28
|Fan Mania
|29
|Zay – Kuwait
|30
|Arabian Trading Supplies
Top Workplaces in Media, Marketing, and Advertising in GCC
|Rank
|Company
|1
|Cogent Solutions Event Management
|2
|Event Lab FZ LLC
|3
|Chain Reaction
|4
|McCann Health MENA
|5
|Commonwealth/McCann
|6
|Hill + Knowlton Strategies
|7
|Smartt Studio
|8
|SEO Sherpa
|9
|Weber Shandwick MENA
|10
|Rotana Media Services
Via Arabian Business