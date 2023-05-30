These Are the Best Places to Work in the Middle East in 2023

By Salman Ahmed | Published May 30, 2023 | 5:53 pm

Global research, training, and consultancy firm, Great Place to Work, has announced the Best Workplaces for 2023 in four industries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including, retail, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, technology, and media, advertising, and marketing.

These industries are being recognized for creating a positive work atmosphere that promotes growth, innovation, and collaboration, according to an email from the company.

The companies on these lists help employees grow personally and professionally by creating a supportive environment.

These companies invest in their skills and knowledge through training programs and provide opportunities for career growth.

Top Workplaces in GCC for Technology

Rank Company
1 Smart Cities Solutions Company
2 Hawsabah
3 ZenHR
4 Coberg Technologies
5 Opx
6 Savvy Games Studios
7 Shift Electronics LLC
8 Oxford System Integration
9 ARC Solutions
10 Cisco
11 DLI-IT Group
12 ShortPoint
13 Lucidya
14 Edarat Communication and Information Technology Company
15 ImageGrafix Software FZCO
16 Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co
17 Sirar by Stc
18 Talabat
19 Beaconsmind
20 Visiontech Systems International LLC
21 Hilal
22 Publicis Sapient
23 AQAR Application
24 Red Hat
25 Digital Mobility Solutions
26 Versuni
27 Amiviz
28 Unifonic
29 Edenred
30 Cipher Company for Cybersecurity

Best Workplaces in GCC for Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Rank Company
1 PRA Consultancy
2 LLH Hospital & Medical Centers
3 Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island
4 Khobar Health Network – Al Kornaish
5 Sfanah Charity Health Services Association
6 Burjeel Farha
7 Get Smart
8 Burjeel Medical City & Burjeel Darak
9 Medeor Hospitals
10 Tajmeel Medical & Dental Centers
11 Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain
12 Burjeel Holdings
13 Burjeel Medical Center & MHPC
14 Lean Business Services
15 Biogen
16 Lifecare Hospitals
17 Burjeel Hospital AUH
18 AcedrA BioPharmaceuticals
19 Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC
20 BD

Best Workplaces in the GCC for Retail

Rank Company
1 The One
2 Welldone Solutions
3 AlHadaya Center
4 Splash UAE
5 Alpha Nero
6 Kaneen
7 Al Shabib Trading Est
8 Emax
9 Haraj
10 International Diplomatic Supplies
11 Ajmal Perfumes Group
12 Dole
13 Shoe Business UAE – Shoe Mart
14 Chalhoub Group
15 Centrepoint
16 Coty
17 Babyshop UAE
18 Refill Roastery
19 Mohebi Martin Brower
20 ABCOM Distribution LLC
21 Max
22 Lifestyle UAE
23 Theeb Rent a Car Company
24 Apparel Group
25 The Giving Movement
26 Eyewa
27 Landmark Group
28 Fan Mania
29 Zay – Kuwait
30 Arabian Trading Supplies

Top Workplaces in Media, Marketing, and Advertising in GCC

Rank Company
1 Cogent Solutions Event Management
2 Event Lab FZ LLC
3 Chain Reaction
4 McCann Health MENA
5 Commonwealth/McCann
6 Hill + Knowlton Strategies
7 Smartt Studio
8 SEO Sherpa
9 Weber Shandwick MENA
10 Rotana Media Services

Via Arabian Business

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


