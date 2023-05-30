These Are the Best Places to Work in the Middle East in 2023

Global research, training, and consultancy firm, Great Place to Work, has announced the Best Workplaces for 2023 in four industries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including, retail, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, technology, and media, advertising, and marketing.

These industries are being recognized for creating a positive work atmosphere that promotes growth, innovation, and collaboration, according to an email from the company.

The companies on these lists help employees grow personally and professionally by creating a supportive environment.

These companies invest in their skills and knowledge through training programs and provide opportunities for career growth.

Top Workplaces in GCC for Technology

Rank Company 1 Smart Cities Solutions Company 2 Hawsabah 3 ZenHR 4 Coberg Technologies 5 Opx 6 Savvy Games Studios 7 Shift Electronics LLC 8 Oxford System Integration 9 ARC Solutions 10 Cisco 11 DLI-IT Group 12 ShortPoint 13 Lucidya 14 Edarat Communication and Information Technology Company 15 ImageGrafix Software FZCO 16 Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co 17 Sirar by Stc 18 Talabat 19 Beaconsmind 20 Visiontech Systems International LLC 21 Hilal 22 Publicis Sapient 23 AQAR Application 24 Red Hat 25 Digital Mobility Solutions 26 Versuni 27 Amiviz 28 Unifonic 29 Edenred 30 Cipher Company for Cybersecurity

Best Workplaces in GCC for Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

Rank Company 1 PRA Consultancy 2 LLH Hospital & Medical Centers 3 Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island 4 Khobar Health Network – Al Kornaish 5 Sfanah Charity Health Services Association 6 Burjeel Farha 7 Get Smart 8 Burjeel Medical City & Burjeel Darak 9 Medeor Hospitals 10 Tajmeel Medical & Dental Centers 11 Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain 12 Burjeel Holdings 13 Burjeel Medical Center & MHPC 14 Lean Business Services 15 Biogen 16 Lifecare Hospitals 17 Burjeel Hospital AUH 18 AcedrA BioPharmaceuticals 19 Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC 20 BD

Best Workplaces in the GCC for Retail

Rank Company 1 The One 2 Welldone Solutions 3 AlHadaya Center 4 Splash UAE 5 Alpha Nero 6 Kaneen 7 Al Shabib Trading Est 8 Emax 9 Haraj 10 International Diplomatic Supplies 11 Ajmal Perfumes Group 12 Dole 13 Shoe Business UAE – Shoe Mart 14 Chalhoub Group 15 Centrepoint 16 Coty 17 Babyshop UAE 18 Refill Roastery 19 Mohebi Martin Brower 20 ABCOM Distribution LLC 21 Max 22 Lifestyle UAE 23 Theeb Rent a Car Company 24 Apparel Group 25 The Giving Movement 26 Eyewa 27 Landmark Group 28 Fan Mania 29 Zay – Kuwait 30 Arabian Trading Supplies

Top Workplaces in Media, Marketing, and Advertising in GCC

Rank Company 1 Cogent Solutions Event Management 2 Event Lab FZ LLC 3 Chain Reaction 4 McCann Health MENA 5 Commonwealth/McCann 6 Hill + Knowlton Strategies 7 Smartt Studio 8 SEO Sherpa 9 Weber Shandwick MENA 10 Rotana Media Services

Via Arabian Business