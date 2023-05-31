Etihad Airways and Emirates Listed in Top 10 Best Airlines Globally

By Salman Ahmed | Published May 31, 2023 | 5:02 pm

Two carriers from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Etihad Airways, and Emirates have achieved remarkable success by being listed among the world’s top 10 airlines.

According to AirlineRatings, Etihad Airways based in Abu Dhabi secured 3rd place, while Emirates claimed the 10th spot.

Emirates received special recognition for its exceptional in-flight entertainment and premium economy offerings. It earned the highest rating in both categories, setting a new standard for passenger satisfaction.

Qantas, an Australian airline, was acknowledged for providing the best lounges. The rankings were determined through a comprehensive study involving various factors such as fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offerings, and staff relations.

The UAE airlines have invested billions of dirhams to upgrade their facilities, introduce new features, and improve the overall travel experience for their customers. In the low-cost airline category, flydubai emerged as the top choice in the Middle East region.

Here are the top 25 premium airlines globally, according to AirlineRatings:

Rank Airline Country
1 Air New Zealand New Zealand
2 Qatar Airways Qatar
3 Etihad Airways UAE
4 Korean Air South Korea
5 Singapore Airlines Singapore
6 Qantas Australia
7 Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic Australia/UK
8 EVA Air Taiwan
9 Cathay Pacific Airways Hong Kong
10 Emirates UAE
11 Lufthansa / Swiss Germany/Switzerland
12 Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) Denmark
13 TAP Air Portugal Portugal
14 All Nippon Airways Japan
15 Delta Air Lines US
16 Air Canada Canada
17 British Airways UK
18 Jet Blue US
19 Japan Airlines (JAL) Japan
20 Vietnam Airlines Vietnam
21 Turkish Airlines Turkey
22 Hawaiian US
23 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Netherlands
24 Alaska Airlines US
25 United Airlines US

