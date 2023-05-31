Etihad Airways and Emirates Listed in Top 10 Best Airlines Globally

Two carriers from United Arab Emirates (UAE), Etihad Airways, and Emirates have achieved remarkable success by being listed among the world’s top 10 airlines.

According to AirlineRatings, Etihad Airways based in Abu Dhabi secured 3rd place, while Emirates claimed the 10th spot.

Emirates received special recognition for its exceptional in-flight entertainment and premium economy offerings. It earned the highest rating in both categories, setting a new standard for passenger satisfaction.

Qantas, an Australian airline, was acknowledged for providing the best lounges. The rankings were determined through a comprehensive study involving various factors such as fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offerings, and staff relations.

The UAE airlines have invested billions of dirhams to upgrade their facilities, introduce new features, and improve the overall travel experience for their customers. In the low-cost airline category, flydubai emerged as the top choice in the Middle East region.

Here are the top 25 premium airlines globally, according to AirlineRatings: