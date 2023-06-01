Cement Sales Increase by Over 19% in May

Cement sales in Pakistan increased by 19.41 percent in May 2023 with the total cement sales during May standing at 3.966 million tons against 3.321 million tons recorded during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement shipments by the industry during the month of May 2023 were 3.433 million tons compared to 3.150 million tons in May 2022, showing an increase of 9.01 percent.

Export despatches also increased by a healthy 210.13 percent as the volumes rose from 171,915 tons in May 2022 to 533,155 tons in May 2023.

In May 2023, North-based cement mills despatched 2.880 million tons of cement showing an increase of 8.85 percent against 2.646 million tons despatches in May 2022. South-based mills despatched 1.086 million tons of cement during May 2023 which was 60.77 percent more compared to the despatches of 0.676 million tons during May 2022.

North-based cement mills despatched 2.768 million tons of cement in domestic markets in May 2023 showing an increase of 7.58 percent against 2.573 million tons despatches in May 2022. South-based mills dispatched 664,891 tons of cement in local markets during May 2023 which was 15.36 percent more compared to the despatches of 576,385 during May 2022.

Exports from North-based mills increased by 53.83 percent as the quantities increased from 72,450 tons in May 2022 to 111,451 tons in May 2023. Exports from the South also increased by 323.97 percent to 421,704 tons in May 2023 from 99,465 tons during the same month last year.

During the first eleven months of the current fiscal year, total cement shipments (domestic and exports) were 40.518 million tons which is 14.93 percent lower than the 47.627 million tons dispatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic shipments during this period were 36.528 million tons against 42.655 million tons during the same period last year showing a reduction of 14.36 percent. Export despatches were also 19.76 percent less as the volumes reduced to 3.990 million tons during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to 4.972 million tons exports done during the same period of last fiscal year.

North-based mills despatched 29.925 million tons of cement domestically during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year showing a reduction of 15.27 percent from cement despatches of 35.316 million tons during July-May 2022.

Exports from the North increased by 19.69 percent to 974,126 tons during July-May 2023 compared with 813,902 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North-based mills reduced by 14.48 percent to 30.899 million tons during the first eleven months of the current financial year from 36.130 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South-based mills during July-May 2023 were 6.603 million tons showing a reduction of 10.03 percent over 7.339 million tons of cement dispatched during the same period of last fiscal year.

Exports from the South also declined by 27.48 percent to 3.015 million tons during July-May 2023 compared with 4.158 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South-based mills reduced by 16.34 percent to 9.619 million tons during the first eleven months of the current financial year from 11.497 million tons during the same period of last financial year.