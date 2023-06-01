Civil Hospital Karachi Denies Treatment to Transgender Persons

By Asma Sajid | Published Jun 1, 2023 | 2:16 pm

The Minister of Health and the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Civil Hospital Karachi have been summoned by the Sindh High Court (SHC). 

The summons was issued in response to a petition highlighting the lack of treatment for transgender individuals with human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome  (HIV/AIDS) at Dr. Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital. In a hearing led by Chief Justice Ahmad Ali Shaikh, a two-member bench of the  SHC took up the petition.

Advocate Sara Malkani, representing the petitioner, asserted that three transgender individuals named Monica, Nikori, and Mai Jan suffering from HIV/AIDS urgently require medical assistance. However, the administration of Civil Hospital refused to provide them with the necessary care.

This comes as reports indicate a growing HIV epidemic in Pakistan, particularly in major cities where several treatment and diagnostic centers have reported an average of 50 new HIV cases each month.

