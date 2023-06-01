Engro Fertilizer Resumes Urea Production At Base Plant

Engro Fertilizers Limited (PSX: EFERT) has resumed urea production at its base plant after nearly a month, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

“The Base Plant of Engro Fertilizers Limited has resumed urea production,” the filing stated.

EFERT first closed the plant on May 8 for “unscheduled maintenance” and necessary maintenance activities to take care of any repairs which were required at the time.

EFERT is a major player in Pakistan’s fertilizer industry that has a significant impact on the agricultural sector. Last month’s unforeseen shutdown of the company’s base plant had raised concerns about fertilizer supply and the impact on agriculture.

The resumption of production at its base plant today may help address issues in the domestic fertilizer offtake as farmers look for gains to offset losses from last year’s devastating flash floods.

EFERT’s scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 86.07, up by 0.03 percent or Rs. 0.03 with a turnover of 419,365 shares on Thursday.