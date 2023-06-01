Nayatel Partners With Secureism to Bring Cybersecurity Services to Its Cloud Platform

Nayatel, a prominent fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service provider in Pakistan, and Secureism, a leading cybersecurity solutions company, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at offering an expanded range of cybersecurity services.

The collaboration between the two companies was formalized on June 1, 2023, at Nayatel’s headquarters in Islamabad.

The partnership between Nayatel and Secureism brings together their respective strengths and expertise to offer a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions to small and medium enterprises through the Nayatel Cloud.

These services will include cutting-edge offerings such as Security Operations Centre (SOC), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), as well as Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) systems.

Mr. Wahaj Siraj, CEO of Nayatel, expressed his excitement about the partnership, highlighting the importance of customer data security in today’s digital landscape.

He stated, “In an increasingly digital world, safeguarding the privacy and security of our customers is of paramount importance.

Our collaboration with Secureism enables us to offer state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions, ensuring that our valued clients can confidently navigate the digital landscape without compromising their data integrity.”

Mr. Zeeshan Qamar, CEO of Secureism, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the joint mission to address the growing cybersecurity challenges faced by individuals and businesses.

He commented, “By joining forces with Nayatel, we are combining our collective expertise to provide comprehensive protection and help organizations proactively mitigate cyber risks and defend against sophisticated attacks.”

Nayatel and Secureism both place a strong emphasis on innovation, dependability, and empowering their customers.