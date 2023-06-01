Netflix is Making a Major Game With God of War’s Ex Art Director and Other Industry Veterans

A few years back, Netflix made its initial foray into the gaming industry by introducing a steadily expanding collection of mobile games. However, it became evident that this move was merely a precursor to a more ambitious plan.

Netflix then proceeded to acquire Night School Studio (known for Oxenfree), Next Games, and Boss Fight Entertainment, signaling its commitment to gaming. Furthermore, the company established two studios, one located in Helsinki and another in Southern California.

The California-based studio launch coincided with an announcement by Mike Verdu, the vice president of gaming at Netflix, confirming the company’s serious exploration of developing its own cloud gaming platform.

Approximately a month later, in November 2022, multiple job postings for the Los Angeles studio hinted at Netflix’s ambition to develop a PC game belonging to the prestigious category of third-person, triple-A action roleplaying games.

The puzzle pieces gradually fell into place when Joe Staten, the former head of the Halo franchise, joined Netflix to contribute to this AAA project. And now, another industry veteran has been officially welcomed aboard by Netflix.

Raf Grassetti, renowned as the former Art Director of God of War and recently departed from Sony Santa Monica, has just announced his collaboration with Joseph Staten, Jerry Edsall (known for their work on Gears 4 and Gears 5), and Chacko Sonny (who boasts over 30 years of experience in the industry, contributing to esteemed franchises like God of War, Call of Duty, Warcraft, Starcraft, The Order: 1886, and more).

Together, they will lend their expertise to the development of this mysterious game.

While it’s still early in the journey, Netflix’s commitment to entering the triple-A gaming market is evident through the recruitment of highly experienced game developers and designers.

The company’s entrance into this industry has the potential to be transformative given its significant size and influence. However, it is essential to note the cautionary tale of Google’s Stadia streaming platform, which faltered and ultimately shut down in early 2023.